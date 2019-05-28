Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Duggan's Mission Chapel
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Solano
Resources
More Obituaries for Phil McGee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phil McGee

Notice Condolences Flowers

Phil McGee Notice
Phil McGee
Resident of Sonoma, Phil McGee, passed away on May 15, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, his sons John (Melanie), Louis and Patrick (Sheryl), granddaughter Natalie, sister Anne (Cliff) Righetti and their family.
Phil was a proud SI and USF graduate and a retired police officer from the SFPD.
Friends may visit in Sonoma at Duggan's Mission Chapel on June 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and are invited to attend the Rosary Service at 6pm. A Funeral Mass celebrating Phil's life will be held on Tuesday June 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Solano. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery on June 5th will be private.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.