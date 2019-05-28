|
|
Phil McGee
Resident of Sonoma, Phil McGee, passed away on May 15, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, his sons John (Melanie), Louis and Patrick (Sheryl), granddaughter Natalie, sister Anne (Cliff) Righetti and their family.
Phil was a proud SI and USF graduate and a retired police officer from the SFPD.
Friends may visit in Sonoma at Duggan's Mission Chapel on June 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and are invited to attend the Rosary Service at 6pm. A Funeral Mass celebrating Phil's life will be held on Tuesday June 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Solano. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery on June 5th will be private.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on May 28, 2019