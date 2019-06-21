|
Pierre Dwight Reiter
Pierre Dwight Reiter passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 in Santa Rosa. His death followed a sudden stroke. Pierre was born on May 18, 1948, and had just celebrated his 71st birthday.
Pierre was the seventh child born to Albert Reiter and Sadie Sandhofner. Albert came to America from Luxembourg. Sadie was born in North Dakota to Bohemian immigrants. After they married in North Dakota, where their first four children were born, Albert and Sadie moved to Canyon, CA, which lies between the hills of Oakland and Moraga. Pierre grew up in this beautiful redwood canyon and there he learned to love nature. Pierre graduated from Canyon School, Campolindo High School in 1966, and Diablo Valley College in 1968.
In the fall of 1968, Pierre came north to Sonoma State College where he studied Business Management. There he met the love of his life, Lorie Trapp of Glen Ellen, who was a music major. Theirs was a college romance. They married on August 12, 1972 in Santa Rosa.
Pierre developed a passion for redwood as a country boy and learned carving and woodworking as a teen. This led to a lengthy career as a carpenter in all forms of construction. He was last employed as Building Maintenance Foreman for the Pedley's Net Company in Glen Ellen. He was instrumental in moving their physical plant to Texas. Following that lengthy task Pierre retired.
Never losing his love for nature, Pierre's favorite entertainment was always driving and hiking the northern seacoast and back roads and woods.
Pierre is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 47 years, Lorie Reiter, and their daughter Julie Reiter, of Sonoma Valley. He is also survived by his brother Albert Reiter, and his sisters Lorraine Casalnuovo and Marcella Hatch. Pierre is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and their children. Pierre was preceded in death by his brother Albert Jean Reiter, and sisters Ivony Wittick and Renee Crabtree.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Pierre at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22nd at Star of The Valley Catholic Church located in Oakmont, at 495 White Oak Drive. A Reception will follow in the Parish Center.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on June 21, 2019