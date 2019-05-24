|
|
Randolph James Pritel
Randolph J Pritel ("Randy") was born in Orange County, California on July 22, 1954. He transitioned from this temporal world on May 5, 2019, in his Sonoma home surrounded by his family and friends amid the sweet sound of acoustic guitars.
A deep thinker and lawyer by trade, Randy was a rebel from the start and fought injustice and prejudice throughout his life.
Randy was a lifelong seeker, a lover of wisdom who enjoyed exploring the spiritual world, challenging orthodox ideas, and surfing the Southern California beaches, from Malibu down past the Mexican border.
His always-at-the-ready tremendous sense of humor was paired with a razor sharp wit, hearty laugh, and mischievous twinkle in his blue eyes.
Randy succumbed to melanoma. He is survived by his mom, Betty Pritel, his sons Dylan and Ryan Pritel, and Milena Pritel. Randy will be dearly missed.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on May 24, 2019