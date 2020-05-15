Renee Therese Ruggeri

October 29, 1958 - May 6, 2020

Sonoma native Renee Therese Ruggeri will be remembered for her generosity, spirited personality and many talents and interests. She died May 6, 2020, in Sonoma from complications following a stroke.

Renee was born October 29, 1958 to Lu and Pete Ruggeri. She graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 1976 and attended Santa Rosa Junior College. Except for a career move to Sacramento in her early 20s, she lived all but two years in Sonoma.

Renee had a long career in banking. Her first position was at Crocker Bank in Sonoma, when she was 16 and enrolled in the SVHS work experience program. She later worked as a teller at Sonoma Valley Bank for 17 years.

Personable and outgoing, Renee had a wild spirit, a contagious laugh and a great sense of humor. She maintained many friendships throughout her life, and still kept in touch with classmates from her grade-school days at St. Francis Solano School.

Renee loved antiques and collectables; was gifted with a beautiful operatic singing voice; and had a talent for calligraphy and arts and crafts. She loved horses, movies and caramel lattes. She often shared her crafts and items from her collections.

Renee is survived by her sisters, Patricia L. Smith (John), Peggy Bromley (Bruce), and Eileen Ruggeri-Coccia (Sil); nieces and nephews, Peter J. Smith (Allison), Scott Bromley (Stacey), Katie Hagerman (Phil), Christina Swanson and Jack Swanson; and great nephews, Carson and Darren Smith and Alex Hagerman.

Renee will be laid to rest near her parents at St. Francis Solano Catholic Cemetery in Sonoma.

A celebration of Renee's life will be announced when social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Yippee ki yay, Nee Nee, we will love you forever!

Arrangements are by Duggan's Mission Chapel of Sonoma.



