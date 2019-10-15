|
|
Richard ("Rich") Wayne Kiser
Richard ("Rich") Wayne Kiser passed away on Wednesday October 9, 2019.
Rich was born June 7, 1933 in Napa, CA. Rich moved to Sonoma as a child, attended school in Sonoma and graduated from Sonoma High School. While in high school, he played football, basketball, baseball, and ran track. Rich was inducted into the Sonoma High Athletic Hall of Fame for participating in four sports. Following high school, Rich served in the US Army in the Korean War.
Rich married Karen Rosser Kiser and celebrated their 60th Anniversary this year. Rich will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Karen, son Barry (Lisa, children Toby, Madeline, and Bobby), daughter Donna (children Richard, David and grandson Matteo), son Darrell (wife Shannon and children Sarah, Clayton, and Grant), brothers William ("Bill") and Donald ("Don"). Richard was preceded in death by parents Ferd and Iva, sister Ruth Kiser Sweet and brother Robert ("Bob").
Rich enjoyed farming, but his real passion was aviation. Through flying, he met wonderful people with the same love for flight. He was loved by his family and his many friends that had the joy of knowing him. He had an outgoing personality, a genuine love of people and would always stop what he was doing to help someone in need.
Services will be Friday, October 18, 2019 1:30 p.m., at St. Francis Church, 469 3rd Street, Sonoma, CA 95476.
Following the service, at 3:00 p.m., will be a Celebration of Life at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building at 126 First Street West, Sonoma, CA, 95476.
Donations to .
May he rest in eternal peace.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019