Richard Willis Seward
August 3, 1923 - October 7, 2019
Richard ("Dick") Seward was born in San Francisco on August 3, 1923.After a stint in the military during World War II, Dick returned to San Francisco where he married and raised three children. Dick spent most of his working years as a second-generation ironworker on the Golden Gate Bridge. He was also among the ironworkers who re-enforced Sonoma Valley High School's main building. Even after Dick was promoted to supervisor on the GG Bridge, he refused to cross the bus drivers' picket line, choosing vacation time over crossing a union line. Dick was proud of his and his father's commitment to a fair and safe place to work, and giving workers their voice. A union man to the end, Dick steadfastly wore his GG Bridge gold watch. When Dick moved to Sonoma in the '70s, he met his second wife Helen square dancing and they spent the next 43 years together, along with various dogs and cats, until Helen passed in 2015. Active in S.I.R.S. for years, the photo accompanying this tribute is Dick with a S.I.R.S. golf trophy from 1988. Helen and Dick loved square dancing and travel. Their travels spanned many states, as well as Canada, Panama and Japan, where Helen spent her youth. "Poppa Dick" was a beloved father and grandfather to Helen's four children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dick is survived by his three children from his first marriage, David, Polly and Don, their respective spouses, children and grandchildren, as well as by Helen's children Charlotte, Anne and Jonathan, their respective spouses, children and grandchildren, and his beloved cat Kitty.
A service is not planned, but friends are encouraged to share memories of Dick on Legacy.com.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019