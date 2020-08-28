Robert Edward Fuentes

October 18, 1941 - August 15, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert "Bob" Fuentes announce his passing on August 15, 2020 at the age of 78 years. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 20 years, Dorothy; son, Kurt (Cathy); grandchildren Jeffrey and Jessica; sisters Gloria, Joyce, and Carol (Glenn); and many nieces and nephews that he held dear. Robert was predeceased by his loving parents Sam and Della Fuentes.

Robert was born and raised in Sonoma where he attended St. Francis Solano Catholic School followed by Sonoma Valley High. He then served in the National Guard from 1964 to 1969 and was a proud employee at Sonoma's Price Pump for 39 years until he retired in March of 2009. Many knew Robert for his kind personality and sweet demeanor, and he could often be found on Sonoma's bike path riding his bike or walking with his beloved dog, Trixie, and later, Charlotte.

Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held in Robert's honor.



