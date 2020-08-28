1/1
Robert Edward Fuentes
1941 - 2020
Robert Edward Fuentes
October 18, 1941 - August 15, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert "Bob" Fuentes announce his passing on August 15, 2020 at the age of 78 years. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 20 years, Dorothy; son, Kurt (Cathy); grandchildren Jeffrey and Jessica; sisters Gloria, Joyce, and Carol (Glenn); and many nieces and nephews that he held dear. Robert was predeceased by his loving parents Sam and Della Fuentes.
Robert was born and raised in Sonoma where he attended St. Francis Solano Catholic School followed by Sonoma Valley High. He then served in the National Guard from 1964 to 1969 and was a proud employee at Sonoma's Price Pump for 39 years until he retired in March of 2009. Many knew Robert for his kind personality and sweet demeanor, and he could often be found on Sonoma's bike path riding his bike or walking with his beloved dog, Trixie, and later, Charlotte.
Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held in Robert's honor.

Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 26, 2020
Susan Rolling
August 25, 2020
Brooke Garibaldi
August 25, 2020
J Schwarz
August 25, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort and help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 6:10
