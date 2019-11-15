|
Robert James Cherry
With deepest sorrow, the family of Robert James Cherry announce his passing on October 3, 2019. Robert died unexpectedly at Sutter-Roseville Hospital with his mom and close friends by his side. Born on December 23, 1969 in Oakland, he was raised in Sonoma from the age of five. He attended Sassarini Elementary, Altimira Middle, and Sonoma Valley High schools.
Robert was the kid who always wanted a job; often doing yard work for neighbors and to his parents' surprise, he chose to receive pet chickens as payment. Early on, he developed a deep love of cooking, food, and the camaraderie of the professional kitchen. As a teen, he began his career making sandwiches at Broadway Market, but then began working for many restaurants around the Sonoma Plaza. He moved quickly from busser to waiter, to cooking at the Depot Hotel, Magliulos, and Marioni's among others. He used the skills he learned while being mentored by the best chefs in Sonoma to become a banquet chef and caterer, putting on feasts for hundreds of people at a time. He rose to the level of Executive Chef while working at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville.
Family gatherings were Robert's best venue but he was always so much fun. He expressed so much love with his food. When he was in charge of the menu, even camping trips turned into a fine dining experience. We will never forget his contagious laugh that could send any movie theater audience into hysterics (even for Mr. Bean). The way he cheered on football teams made even boring games worth watching.
Robert cherished memories of fishing trips to Bodega Bay and the Sierras with his dad, Arthur Cherry, who passed away in 2010. Robert is survived by his son Robert, daughter Sammantha, and grandson Trey. He is also survived by his mom Connie Farr of Sonoma and four sisters Megan, Kate, Monica, and Leesa, and his brother Steven.
There will be an informal memorial at Bodega Head to honor Robert on his birthday, December 23, 2019, at noon.
Rest in peace our beloved Bobby, you are missed more than you could ever know.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019