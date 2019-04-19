|
Robert L. Kiser
Robert L Kiser died on 13 April 2019. "Bob" was born in Napa in 1936, the third of five children, to Ferdinand and Iva Kiser. A lifelong Sonoma resident, he graduated from Sonoma Valley High, where he played football for three years, and was elected to the SVHS athletic hall of fame. He served honorably in the US Army for two years, serving in Germany, and then worked farming oats with his father and two elder brothers, not retiring until his late seventies. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Kiser (Greeott), their two children Debra and Jon, brothers William, Richard and Donald, and preceded in death by both his parents and sister Ruth.
At Bob's request, there will be no formal ceremony; an open house will be held at Duggan's Mission Chapel, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday 24 April. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to a .
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019