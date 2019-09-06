|
Ronald Frank Middlebrook
Ronald Frank Middlebrook, oldest son of Eugene and Eileen Middlebrook, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 in Sonoma, California at the age of 83. He died with his wife of 59 years, Dodi, by his side, after visits from each of his three children in recent days.
Ron was born April 8, 1936 and grew up in Des Moines, Iowa. He attended Iowa State University, where he became a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity while earning his bachelor's degree in architectural engineering. Additionally, he served in the United States Army as a Radio Teletype Operator, rising to the rank of Sergeant.
Ron began his highly successful 45-year career as a structural engineer in Des Moines and climbed the ranks by moving to Texas, New York, and Maryland before settling in California. Ultimately his dedication, effort, and unique talents brought him to become the managing partner of Middlebrook + Louie Structural Engineering in San Francisco. Ron was a modest man, but the impressive list of buildings he engineered includes the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, hospitals in Saudi Arabia, the San Francisco Marriott Hotel, and the James Clark Center at Stanford University. His guidance and leadership helped build Middlebrook + Louie into one of the region's most respected engineering firms. He served as the President of the Structural Engineers Association of Northern California and on the Board of Directors of the Structural Engineers Association of California. He was a member of Club Curry. Ron retired in 2008.
Ron leaves a strong, loving family legacy. He and Dodi enjoyed spending time and traveling with their three children and spouses Mark (Amrita), Melissa (Joephas), and Matt (Sherry), and three grandchildren. His granddaughters Alexandra, Megan and Louisa brought him great joy, and he was a devoted, playful, and tender "Papa/Bah." In addition, Ron is survived by his sister Janet and brother-in-law Marc.
Ron served as an adult leader, including Scoutmaster, math tutor, and mentor. His other interests included tennis, golf, music, racing vintage cars, bocce, cribbage, and wine. Ron had a well-lived life, was deeply loved, and will be greatly missed.
Ron's family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the tender care he received at the end of his life from the staff at Sonoma Acres.
A life tribute will be held at the family home later this year.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019