Ronald Silveria
Ronald Silveria, age 81, passed away at his residence in Sonoma on April 8, 2019. He was born in 1938, a son of George and Rena Silveria. He is survived by his children; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph and Joe Lawrence Silveria; a sister, Dolores Stockton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Silveria.
Prior to retirement, Ronald worked as the foreman at San Giacomo Family Vineyards. He was a volunteer firefighter with Schell Vista Fire Department for over 40 years.
In accordance with his wishes, no formal services will be held.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019