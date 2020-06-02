Rosario Romero Valverde
Rosario Romero Valverde
Rosario Romero Valverde, "Mama Chita" passed away in Sonoma, California on May 17, 2020 at the age of 97.
Mama Chita was born on February 14, 1923 in Sinaloa, México. Mama Chita had 11 children; four boys and seven girls. She had 38 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was truly the pillar of the family. She was a hardworking and loving woman who lived an amazing and memorable life.
Private burial will be held in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, México.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.

Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
