Rosemary Clark
A native of San Francisco, Rosemary was born on July 18, 1942, and entered into rest on May 24, 2019
Daughter of Kenneth and Mary Clark, who both preceded her in death, Rosemary was the eldest of three siblings. She was guided as a child by her mother to have an extraordinary faith, which lasted until the end of her life. Rosemary entered the convent at age 18, right out of high school, and entered public life at age 24. Out of the convent, she earned her bachelors degree and went on to get her Masters Degree, with honors. She was a professor at both City College of San Francisco and San Francisco State.
Rosemary was a long-time parishioner of St. Francis Solano Catholic Church. She coordinated and served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years before retiring in her 70s. She was a very giving person, always putting others before herself. I am sure that she was loved by all those she touched.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her name to our local Pets Lifeline or to .
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on July 18, 2019, at St. Francis Solano Church, at 11 a.m., with a gathering at Father Roberts Hall following the Mass. All are invited to celebrate her life.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on July 9, 2019