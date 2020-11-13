Ryan Christopher O'Donnell
August 5, 1974 - October 26, 2020
Ryan Christopher O'Donnell was born in Sonoma, California August 5, 1974 and unexpectedly passed away on October 26, 2020 in Sonoma, California, he was 46 years young. Ryan was a devoted father to his son Bradley O'Donnell. Bradley was Ryan's entire world, he was so proud to be his father and raised his son with unconditional love.
Growing up in Sonoma, Ryan was often nostalgic for days centered around his childhood home on Carriger Road. Ryan and his sister Kari shared much of their lives together, forming life-long friendships with neighbors that shared birthdays and milestone moments that meant the world to him. Ryan began his education at Valley of the Moon Nursery School, El Verano Elementary, Altimira Junior High and Sonoma Valley High School where he played football and baseball. Ryan had a particular passion for football which was evident to all. As a junior, Ryan was named running back of the year. Senior year he was defensive back for Sonoma High School's championship 1991 season. He was selected as the SCL All League First Team Defensive Back and was part of the Sonoma County All Empire Team of the 1991-1992 football season. Fondly remembered as No. 32, one of his proudest achievements in football was playing in the 1991 NCS 2A Championship Title Game. Their championship team still remains the furthest a Sonoma Valley Varsity football team has ever gone in the playoffs. Ryan considered them champions inside and out, forming lifelong bonds with his teammates. Ryan received the Jake Emery Scott Memorial Award and was honored to be included with those who received the award before him, he shared the fighting spirit with his teammates and carried it with him throughout his life. In the Summer of 1992, he was selected to play in the Kiwanis Sonoma County League All-Stars.
After graduating high school in1992, Ryan received his Associate of Science degree from Santa Rosa Junior College. Continuing his education, he graduated with a Bachelor degree in Computer Science and Business from Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon. Influenced by a long line of family entrepreneurs, Ryan's drive was dedicated to creating a cloud-based computer software system as the proprietor of Logic Systems LLC which he pursued until his passing. A meticulous comic collector, he never gave up on pursuing his next passion to develop the next big app or open his own comic book store. Ryan was a creative and generous person, he was committed to volunteering time to local organizations like La Luz and Americorps, with a particular interest in teaching kids.
Ryan's love for sports began at a young age. Raised an avid 49er fan and Giant's enthusiast, he began playing with Valley of the Moon Little League, Sonoma Babe Ruth and Sonoma Dragons football and baseball. Ryan took tremendous pride in following the family tradition of coaching. Having been coached as a child by his father Jerry O'Donnell, uncle Jim O'Donnell and cousins Mike and Brad O'Donnell. Ryan and his father Jerry had many shared passions, Ryan took pride in carrying on those same passions with his son Bradley. Ryan coached football for the Sonoma Jr. Dragons and baseball for the Valley of the Moon Little League.
Ryan loved being a part of his fun-loving Irish family, he was especially close with his mother Sherry who was always so proud of him. He held family memories and traditions close to his heart. Ryan was a sensitive, loyal and prideful soul; quiet intellect mixed with a fighting Irish spirit you always felt grateful to have on your side. Ryan could make you laugh in an unexpected moment, his handsome smile, good heart and desire to share knowledge, stories and memories will be remembered always.
Ryan was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by many family and friends. He is survived by his son Bradley O'Donnell, his beloved mother Sherry O'Donnell and step-father Darrell Walker, step-mother Kim O'Donnell, sister Kari Otero (Nelson), half-brother James Tobias (Susie), nieces Mina and Laila Tobias. Aunt and uncle Diane and Jim O'Donnell, cousins Darin Downey (Pam), Greg Downey (Hillary), Daisha Downey, Fred O'Donnell (Gilly), Brad O'Donnell (Cindy Lou), Cousin-in-Law Ali O'Donnell and many second cousins who he adored. He was preceded in death by his beloved father Jerry O'Donnell, nephew Mike O'Donnell, uncle Dan Downey, grandparents Frank and Gloria Downey and Ethel and Edward O'Donnell. There will be a private celebration of life held at the family home on Carriger at a later date.
Donations in his memory to Camp Kesem U. C. Santa Cruz (a charity dear to our families heart) P. O. Box 452, Culver City, CA 90232 (please designate Santa Cruz chapter); www.campkesem.org/santacruz
or to your favorite charity
are preferred by the family. To plant memorial trees in memory, please visit our sympathy store.