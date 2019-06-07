|
|
Ryan Michael Anthony Garcia
Ryan Michael Anthony Garcia passed away in his sleep Sunday June 2, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born on May 15, 1986 at 12:24 a.m. in San Francisco. Ryan was best known to his family and friends as G. He is survived by his mother Alina, father Tony, brothers Paul and Erik, sister-in-law Josie, nephews Benjamin, Robert and Henry and many other friends and family.
He always had a smile on his face and laughter to share. G was a constant believer in spreading love and positive vibes. Always quick with a witty joke or there to console and energize.
Ryan was a graduate of St Francis Solano School, Cardinal Newman and Point Loma Nazarene University. He graduated with a degree in fine arts with an emphasis in photography.
After completing his studies, Ryan came back to Sonoma to work at the family businesses. He worked the bar during his time at Little Switzerland. And in recent times he was the friendly face working the counter at Sonoma Materials.
He will be missed dearly. But never forgotten. He is our guardian angel Rayito.
Funeral services will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St Francis Solano Church. Please join us after for a celebration of life at the Sonoma Moose Lodge, 20580 Broadway Sonoma, CA.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on June 7, 2019