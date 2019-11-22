|
Sara Rohrer Peterson
Sara Rohrer Peterson died peacefully November 17, 2019, at home, her daughters at her side.
Born Sara Louise Rohrer on August 23, 1926, in Lancaster, PA, known as Sally, she attended James Buchanan School until sixth grade, and high school at Shippen/Lancaster Country Day.
She entered Vassar College in 1944, graduating in 1947, (Class of '48) with a BA in Zoology.
An enthusiastic athlete, she competed on the school's field hockey and lacrosse teams.
Upon graduation, she became a research assistant at the Carnegie Institute, the Long Island Biological Laboratory, in Cold Spring Harbor, NY. It was an early hub of life sciences exploration, especially in genetics research. Working in the Bruce Wallace Lab, she met another young scientist, Peter A. Peterson, whom she'd marry in 1948.
Sally and Peter moved in 1949 to the University of Illinois, where they both began graduate studies. Sally was also a Teaching Assistant in the Biology Dept. and received her Masters Degree in Botany. During their time in Champaign, their two daughters, Sara and Susan, were born.
The family moved to California, where Peter worked at the University of California Riverside's Citrus Experiment Station. In 1956, they moved to Ames, Iowa. Sally worked with the Iowa State University Film Production Unit developing single concept films on plant anatomy and physiology.
After living in Sweden in 1968 during Peter's Karolinska sabbatical, Sally returned to enter the University of Iowa's Library Science Graduate Program in Iowa City, receiving her second Masters' Degree. She became Director of the Veterinary Medical Library at Iowa State, defining the goals of a new facility, and curating the collection.
Active with the Medical Library Association, she helped establish the Veterinary Medical Libraries Group, serving as chair. Sally was engaged in the Ames community in many ways, including Play Makers, PTA and Fortnightly. She was a fan of gardening, nature walks, swimming and cross-country skiing.
She and Peter traveled nationally and internationally, visiting many scientific institutions for research. Upon Peter's retirement in 2013, they moved to Sonoma, California, to be near their daughters.
Sally lived a long and healthy life. Her husband predeceased her (2017) and she is survived by her daughters, Sara Peterson of Sonoma and San Francisco, and Susan Peterson St. Francis of Sonoma; Susan's husband, Raymond St. Francis; and their two sons, Adrian and Theo St. Francis. The family mailing address is P. O. Box 1446, Sonoma, CA 95476
In lieu in flowers, donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay, 17 East Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, Larkspur, CA 94939. (hospicebythebay.org)
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019