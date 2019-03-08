|
Shana Rose Abela
Shana Rose Abela, daughter of John Waisman and late Marsha Waisman was born June 2, 1956, and passed away on March 3, 2019.
Loving wife to Jeffrey Abela for 37 years and dear sister to Steve Waisman. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Andrew, Nicole, and Adrienne. She loved her newest role as grandma to Harper and angel Avery.
Shana was born in Haifa, Israel and raised in San Francisco. She attended George Washington High School where she met her beloved and loyal friend Nancy Kuhn. In 1981, Jeffrey and Shana wed, moved to Sonoma and built their home to raise their three children. She was the mom at every soccer and little league game and quickly became a part of the community. Shana was her kids biggest advocate, greatest cheerleader and number one fan. In one weekend, she would be grabbing a forgotten tutu, editing an English paper, or making the world's best spinach dip. Anyone who knew Shana knew how much she loved to travel. She checked many places off the list and had a refrigerator full of magnets to prove it.
In December of 2016, her life was rocked by the diagnosis of stage IV colon cancer, which she faced head-on, with determination to fight. Not only was it her mission to beat it, but to spread awareness to the people around her. She became very involved with the colon cancer community, meeting fellow fighters and survivors who inspired her to become an advocate and a strong voice for everyone.
Shana could walk into any room and make a fast friend. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all. Though her life was ended before we were ready, it was a life well lived, and we know she cherished each and every moment. Even through the struggles and hardships, she was a ray of positivity. We will pass down our memories of her with others. We love you!
Shana was laid to rest at Eternal Home Cemetery, Colma.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019