Sharon Ann McMahon

1951 - 2020

Sharon Ann McMahon passed away in her San Francisco home peacefully on April 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Alameda, CA, Sharon was the third of four girls in a close-knit Irish-Italian family. They moved to Cleveland, TN until Sharon was 12 years old and finally settled in Willow Glen. Sharon attended Mother Butler Memorial High School. Her love for the beach made the decision to attend San Diego State an easy one. She joined Alpha Phi Sorority where she met lifelong friends, the Annualettes.

After college, she moved to San Francisco where she would begin her illustrious career in the wine industry in Sales to national accounts. She rose to the top of the male-dominated industry and had a successful 30+ year career.

Her proudest accomplishment was her two children, Paul and Bea. Even with a thriving career with extensive travel for work, Sharon somehow managed to never miss an important moment in the kids' lives. She was the greatest mom in the world.

Sharon was known for her gift of gab and impeccable fashion sense. She was an avid reader, dog lover, world traveler, and great friend to all. Sharon was interested in almost everything and her genuine interest in people created a group of friends constantly around her. Her home was a safe-haven for the kids' friends throughout high school and into their 20s and 30s. It wasn't uncommon for her children to come home to find their own friends sitting in the living room deep in conversation with Sharon.

Sharon was a strong and dignified fighter, who lived life as hard and as elegantly as she fought cancer. She will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her husband, Terry DiCarlo; the loves of her life: son, Paul DiCarlo, daughter, Bea DiCarlo Ravizza (Andrew), and grandson, Lou McMahon Ravizza; her sisters, Kathy Bridgman, Nancy Podesta, Joan Crowley (Dan); and many wonderful nieces, nephews; and grand nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, James Edward and Florence Ann McMahon.

Due to the current shelter-in-place advisory, there will be a celebration of her beautiful life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to UCSF Foundation for the Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center in memory of Sharon A. McMahon.



