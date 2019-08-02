|
|
Stuart Dankworth
It is with great sadness we announce that Stuart Dankworth passed away on July 15th, 2019, at the age of 72.
Stuart was a loving husband, devoted father, adoring grandfather and loyal friend. He will be missed dearly but remembered fondly.
Stuart was born in Southhall England, and raised in nearby Wavendon. While on a faithful trip to the US, he would meet the love of his life, Sharon Noh. Stuart and Sharon spent over 40 years together in Sonoma Valley and were a fixture on the local soccer fields. Stuart spread his love of soccer to many generations of Sonoma Youth through his years of coaching and running local soccer camps. Stuart would learn to love all the "American" sports, but his love of soccer endured. He would often wake up at ridiculous hours to watch his beloved England side.
Stuart was also known by many as the owner of Sonoma Screen. He loved being a part of the community and printing gear for local schools, sports leagues, restaurants, shops and many annual Sonoma events.
Before he was slowed by the effects of his battle with MS, Stuart enjoyed many wonderful adventures with Sharon and the boys. He loved the outdoors and shared that passion with his family.
Stuart is survived by his mother, Dame Cleo Laine, his best friend and loving wife Sharon, his brother Alec and sister Jacqui, his sons Chris and Thomas, his daughters-in-law Bridget and Naomi and his five adoring granddaughters Addison, Reese, Cleo, Addalyn and Emory.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember Stuart fondly.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019