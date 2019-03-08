|
Susan Lewis Scarbrough
Susan Lewis Scarbrough passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 20th, 2019 with her children by her side. She was just shy of her 75th birthday. She was born Susan Bradford Lewis to Helen Lee (Hawley) and James Frederick Lewis on January 24th, 1944 in LaMarque, Texas. Susan will be fondly remembered for her exuberant smile, her fabulous sense of style, her love of bling and baubles, her hats for all occasions and her zest for life.
Susan graduated from La Marque High School in 1962. She was senior class president and received the "All Around Best Citizen Award". Susan later earned a Bachelor's Degree in Speech Broadcasting from Texas Tech University, (only because they weren't accepting women into the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M). She thrived in student government and loved riding her horses and barrel racing; she even dappled in local modeling. While at Texas Tech, she met and later married a young pilot named Leon T. Scarbrough, Jr. Together they lived in Colorado Springs and San Francisco until moving to Sonoma in 1970. They had two children together.
Over the years, Susan held many jobs including High Button Shoe, Broadway Market, Sonoma Plaza Realtors, and Sonoma Valley Visitor's Bureau. She also enjoyed working and pouring wine for several local wineries including Gundlach Bundschu, Bartholomew Park, Castle, Ravenswood, Buena Vista, Gloria Ferrer, Roche, and Chandelle. She was a Sonoma Valley historical tour-guide and truly enjoyed hosting large groups from all over the world, sharing her love and knowledge of her tiny hometown. Becoming an ordained minister and performing weddings also became one of her great joys. Of all the jobs she held, being a Mom was her proudest achievement. Susan's favorite pastimes were entertaining, cooking, baking, beading necklaces, and shopping with her daughter and her dear friend and caregiver Rosie. She was proud and patriotic, passionate and knowledgeable about many subjects, especially aviation, airplanes, and the USAF. She never met a Jeopardy answer she couldn't question. Her heart and arms were always open to a friend or animal in need. Susan was a member of Sonoma United Methodist Church and was a devout community volunteer serving on countless boards and organizations: Sonoma County Harvest Fair, , Sonoma Memorial Day Ceremony, Fourth of July Parade, Sonoma Vintage Festival, Ox Roast, Sonoma Veterans Cemetery, Sonoma Valley Chorale, Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce, Sonoma Valley Visitor's Bureau, Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation, Sonoma International Film Festival, Sonoma Valley Vintner's Association, Daughters of the American Revolution, 4-H, FFA, Vintage House, and Schulz Celebrity Golf Classic. With her infectious spirit and energy, she reveled in "dressing to the nines" and filling her house with guests; her memorable Christmas parties were enjoyed by friends old and new.
Susan is survived by her children Brad Scarbrough (Anna), Erinn Candelario (Chris), and grandchildren Ethan, Chloe, Charlotte and James. She is also survived by two nieces and two nephews. Susan also leaves behind her two dogs Ruby and Valentino. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers James David "Duke" Terry and John Austin "Bruce" Terry Sr. and her ex-husband Leon T. Scarbrough Jr.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held on May 11th, 2019 at 1pm at the Sonoma Veteran's Building. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Disabled Veterans of America, , or Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019