Susan Marie Wulff
Susie Wulff, passed away after a short but brutal fight with cancer.
Born and raised in the Valley of the Moon, Susie walked barefoot on this land and had a reverence of the earth, the plants, the animals and of the people that had come before. She was an expert arrowhead hunter, an avid beader, she loved the moon and Susie was always up to go fishing. She brought flowers wherever she went.
Her work at the State Hospital was one of empathy, loyalty and a joy for her both her students and for her coworkers. She was a caregiver for her Aunt Patti and Uncle John. She volunteered at the Saint Leo's Food Bank. She was a valued employee of the Moose Lodge and a volunteer organizer of their Sonoma Open Mic night.
She had overcome many hardships, which she used as a ladder to rise and help others. Susie was little but mighty. She was fiercely protective of her family and friends. Persons who are phony, she would always call "Jiveasses".
Susie had a rapier wit and there was never a pun undone. Her sense of humor was phenomenal, quick and insightfully funny.
She was her brother Jon's biggest fan, his roadie and his best pal. Susie was our family's anchor.
Her sisters, Sherry Hopson, (Jay) Vivian Flowers, (Howard) and brothers, Mitch Williams (Madeleine) and Jon Williams (Kathryn), her little dog TC, cat pal Chokey, and her father and mother (Ron and Judy Williams) will love and miss her, all of the days of their lives.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Susie's life that will begin at 1 p.m. on April 6, 2019 at the Sonoma Moose Lodge.
Rather than flowers, the family suggests that you support our local F.I.S.H.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019