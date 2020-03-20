|
|
Thomas (Tom) Meyer
Thomas (Tom) Meyer of Sonoma passed away on March 4, 2020 at the age of 85.
Born and raised in Southern California, Tom grew up in a very active household that included his Oscar-winning father, health conscious mother and two older brothers. Camping and hiking in Mammoth, bodysurfing in the Pacific, haying the Utah fields with Young Life in summers to his favorite activity of all - walking to the movie matinees to see as many double features as possible - were just part of his California lifestyle as a boy.
Tom attended Eagle Rock High School, excelling in Track and Field which later led to a scholarship at Occidental College. While in high school, he met and later married his spouse of 60 years Mary Jane (Mojo) and together they had three children - Kellie, Stacey and Brook.
From ice cream delivery driver, photography shop manager to chaplain's assistance in the service, Tom tried it all before choosing his main career in real estate development. He worked as Chief Vice President at Newhall Land and Farming Company in Valencia, California and Mission Viejo in Colorado and then came back to Northern California where he worked and retired in Sonoma.
A true people person, Tom loved his community, family and friends and always tried to help out where needed. He served as President for Pets Lifeline in Sonoma and volunteered at other local community events. He was a master barn builder and loved golfing, jazz, good food, the ocean and his grandkids Zachary, Hannah, Hattie and Townes.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Walter and his precious daughter Stacey. We will miss his kindness, sense of humor and find comfort in all the special memories of our beloved father, spouse, grandfather and friend.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 20, 2020