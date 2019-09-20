|
Thomas Minem Halby
Thomas Minem Halby passed away quietly on September 4, 2019. Tom was born on April 1, 1937 in Los Angeles CA. Tom married Pamellia (Pam) Hafen on September 17, 1966, and they had two sons together.
Tom founded his company Halby Marketing in Sonoma CA in 1983 and began to import wine to the US. During his over 55 year career in the wine industry Tom helped establish many prestigious California wineries from Napa and Sonoma as well as represent fine wines from Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand and Chile. He truly loved his job traveling the world with his wife and enjoyed selling wine every day.
Tom retired to the town of Sonoma with his wife in 2016. He is survived by his wife Pam of over 53 years, His son Thomas Scott Halby of Sonoma CA, his son Brett Joseph Halby and wife Debra of Sonoma CA, his granddaughters Taylor Ann Halby of Atlanta GA and Savannah Lee Halby of Sonoma CA, his brothers George Halby of Blythe CA and Joseph Halby jr. of Henderson NV. and countless, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his parents and his sister Pamela Halby. Services will be held in Blythe, CA, September 19th and 20th. Celebration of life to follow in Sonoma at a later date.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019