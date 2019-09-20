Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe
633 N 7th St.
Blythe, CA 92225
(760) 922-4171
For more information about
Thomas Halby
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe
633 N 7th St.
Blythe, CA
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe
633 N 7th St.
Blythe, CA
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Halby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Minem Halby


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Minem Halby Notice
Thomas Minem Halby
Thomas Minem Halby passed away quietly on September 4, 2019. Tom was born on April 1, 1937 in Los Angeles CA. Tom married Pamellia (Pam) Hafen on September 17, 1966, and they had two sons together.
Tom founded his company Halby Marketing in Sonoma CA in 1983 and began to import wine to the US. During his over 55 year career in the wine industry Tom helped establish many prestigious California wineries from Napa and Sonoma as well as represent fine wines from Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand and Chile. He truly loved his job traveling the world with his wife and enjoyed selling wine every day.
Tom retired to the town of Sonoma with his wife in 2016. He is survived by his wife Pam of over 53 years, His son Thomas Scott Halby of Sonoma CA, his son Brett Joseph Halby and wife Debra of Sonoma CA, his granddaughters Taylor Ann Halby of Atlanta GA and Savannah Lee Halby of Sonoma CA, his brothers George Halby of Blythe CA and Joseph Halby jr. of Henderson NV. and countless, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his parents and his sister Pamela Halby. Services will be held in Blythe, CA, September 19th and 20th. Celebration of life to follow in Sonoma at a later date.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now