Vagn Thovtrup
March 30, 1936 - June 8, 2019
Vagn passed away peacefully at his home in Sonoma with his wife at his side.
He was born in 1936 in Denmark. He is preceded in passing by his parents Harald and Mary Larsen and four siblings. In Denmark he went to technical school and became an electrician. He served four years in the Danish Army on the island on Bornholm.
In 1960 he emigrated to the United States. First settling in the Virginia and Washington DC area where he met his future wife Saga.
Married in West Virginia in 1963 and moved shortly thereafter to Santa Rosa, California where Vagn had family members. In 1967 their son Jeff was born. In 1985, they purchased Pete's Electric Company, which Vagn had worked for since 1972, and moved to Sonoma. He loved being an electrical contractor and became friends with many of his customers.
In retirement Vagn loved puttering around his garden and spending time with his donkeys and hens. He enjoyed camping, nature, skiing and piloting small airplanes.
Vagn is survived by his loving wife, his son, the light of his life and daughter-in-law Tammie, along with grandchildren Jake and Hannah, relatives in Denmark and many dear friends.
His memory will live forever in our hearts.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21st 2019 at 1 p.m., Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 West Napa Street, Sonoma
In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Hospice by the Bay.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on June 18, 2019