Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vagn Thovtrup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vagn Thovtrup


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Vagn Thovtrup Notice
Vagn Thovtrup
March 30, 1936 - June 8, 2019
Vagn passed away peacefully at his home in Sonoma with his wife at his side.
He was born in 1936 in Denmark. He is preceded in passing by his parents Harald and Mary Larsen and four siblings. In Denmark he went to technical school and became an electrician. He served four years in the Danish Army on the island on Bornholm.
In 1960 he emigrated to the United States. First settling in the Virginia and Washington DC area where he met his future wife Saga.
Married in West Virginia in 1963 and moved shortly thereafter to Santa Rosa, California where Vagn had family members. In 1967 their son Jeff was born. In 1985, they purchased Pete's Electric Company, which Vagn had worked for since 1972, and moved to Sonoma. He loved being an electrical contractor and became friends with many of his customers.
In retirement Vagn loved puttering around his garden and spending time with his donkeys and hens. He enjoyed camping, nature, skiing and piloting small airplanes.
Vagn is survived by his loving wife, his son, the light of his life and daughter-in-law Tammie, along with grandchildren Jake and Hannah, relatives in Denmark and many dear friends.
His memory will live forever in our hearts.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21st 2019 at 1 p.m., Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 West Napa Street, Sonoma
In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Hospice by the Bay.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Mission Chapel
Download Now