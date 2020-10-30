1/1
Veronica Nash
1932 - 2020
Veronica Nash
October 12, 1932 - October 15, 2020
Veronica Nash was born in 1932 in Atlantic City, NJ to Terry Nash and Elizabeth Sempsey. She and her brother Terry grew up in the Premier Resort of its day. She was a graduate of Atlantic City High School.
Veronica married a Mr. F.J. San Giovanni, of free-spirited artists, and together they raised three fine sons. She attended the University of Miami and later Nova University. She had a BS degree in Psychology and a PSYD Doctorate of Psychology degree. Dr. Nash was a court Psychologist for Broward County for a number of years while maintaining a private practice in Fort Lauderdale, Los Olas Psychology. Late in life she married Mr. H. Horasan, a cultured gentleman. They traveled frequently visiting most of the capitals of Europe. They visited many countries such as Morocco, Egypt and Turkey. Veronica had a full and interesting life. Regrets, she had a few, but too few to mention. After her husband's death, Veronica moved to California to be near her beloved family who all lived in the Bay Area.
She is survived by her three sons, Mark (Thu), David and Chris San Giovanni (Amie); and her grandson, Justin.
There will be no Memorial Services as per her request. She passed away in San Jose, CA.

Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
