Victoria (Vicki) Tramontanas McCambridge Prouty
June 13, 1930 - May 30, 2019
Vicki was born June 13, 1930 in Eureka, CA to Bill and Stella Tramontanas. She was the youngest of three girls. At a young age, her family moved to San Francisco where she was raised. She married Barney McCambridge in 1951. They moved to Sonoma in 1956 where they raised their three daughters.
Vicki was a wonderful mother and homemaker. One of the many things she was famous for was Her 'Party Mix'. You know who you are if you received a jar or two each Christmas. How do you put in a nutshell what she was to so many people?
She worked in administration at Hanna Boy's Center for many years. She did bookkeeping in the early years of Barney's Trucking Co.
She worked with her late husband Myron Prouty in his engineering company.
She and Myron traveled the world extensively. They also belonged to the 'Good Sam Club' and traveled all over the U.S. with their many friends.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Theo Holcomb and Mary Casini. She is survived by her daughters Robin Mc Cambridge, Sonoma, CA, Vikki Lenox, Santa Rosa, CA and Tedi Derrington, Sonoma, CA, six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services at Duggans Mission Chapel, Sonoma, on Wednesday June 12, 2019. Officiated by Father John of the Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church. Viewing 10:30, Funeral 11:00 followed by burial at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements by Duggans Mission Chapel, Sonoma.
Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful and caring group at Memorial Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Hospice, 439 College Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401, 707 568-1094.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on June 7, 2019