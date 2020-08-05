Vince/Vinny passed peacefully at the age of 76. He was a man with a larger than life personality and sense of humor he shared with all. His jobs were vast from shoe shine boy, four years U.S. Air Force medic, Sonoma Police Sargent, Deputy Coroner, Senior Deputy Sherriff for Sonoma County, to just about a professional garage saler and treasure collector! He was a very active member of the community, a valuable longtime member of Sonoma's Temple Lodge #14 of Free & Accepted Masons of California and a member with the Sonoma Moose Lodge.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Kelly Sloane in 2005 and then his longtime girlfriend Sandra Fontaine in 2019. He is survived by his two sons and daughter: Vince (Michele) and Brian (Lynne), and Meg Sweetland (Dean); seven grandchildren – Dustin (Abigayle), Abbey (Colton), Becca, Megan, Ani, Mia and Jillie; two great granddaughters Clover and Briar; and many family and friends. Papa – you will be missed!

Due to Covid19 a celebration of life will be planned when possible.

