1/1
Vincent Sloane Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vince/Vinny passed peacefully at the age of 76. He was a man with a larger than life personality and sense of humor he shared with all. His jobs were vast from shoe shine boy, four years U.S. Air Force medic, Sonoma Police Sargent, Deputy Coroner, Senior Deputy Sherriff for Sonoma County, to just about a professional garage saler and treasure collector! He was a very active member of the community, a valuable longtime member of Sonoma's Temple Lodge #14 of Free & Accepted Masons of California and a member with the Sonoma Moose Lodge.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Kelly Sloane in 2005 and then his longtime girlfriend Sandra Fontaine in 2019. He is survived by his two sons and daughter: Vince (Michele) and Brian (Lynne), and Meg Sweetland (Dean); seven grandchildren – Dustin (Abigayle), Abbey (Colton), Becca, Megan, Ani, Mia and Jillie; two great granddaughters Clover and Briar; and many family and friends. Papa – you will be missed!
Due to Covid19 a celebration of life will be planned when possible.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonoma Index-Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved