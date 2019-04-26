|
Virginia 'Ginny' Fletcher
Virginia 'Ginny' Fletcher died peacefully in Carmel Valley, California on February 23rd, 2019, at the age of 91. Born on July 13, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah, she was preceded in death by her parents Minnie Hall Nebeker and Christopher Stokes Nebeker, and the love of her life and husband of 57 years, Grant Fletcher. As an RN member of the San Francisco Nursing Corps, she met her husband-to-be, medical intern Grant at San Francisco County Hospital. They later lived in Rochester, MN, and began to raise a family while Grant was in residency training in Anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic. From there the family lived for several years in Carmel Valley, where Grant was in private practice and they built a family life around their four sons (Chris, Steve, Michael and Jeff). It was at the family's Rancho Alta Vista, nested in high hills above Sonoma County, that some of their best times with extended family and friends took place. Many wonderful years were spent managing a successful vineyard and then settling in downtown Sonoma. Ginny and Grant were active members of the local community and ongoing supporters of Stanford University, The Audubon Society and Planned Parenthood. Ginny had a lifelong interest in natural history, which led to many years as a docent and nature trail leader at the Bouverie Preserve in Sonoma where she especially loved teaching young children about the abundant wildflowers and "bugs". In addition to birdwatching and traveling, she loved photography and her astounding floral photos captured eyes everywhere, and were the subject of many lovely postcards and photo letters and on display at Sonoma Hospital. In her later years, Ginny continued to serve as a member of the Sonoma Women's Club, and of Sonoma Quercus Choir. Ginny is survived by her four sons and six grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at Carmel Valley Manor, who were wonderful. Donations in Ginny's name may be made to the Audubon Canyon Ranch and the Calbug Arthropod Database project.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019