Vivian Eleanor Sorensen Keegan

Vivian Eleanor Sorensen Keegan, mother of ten, teacher, dancer, swimmer and bit player in two Hollywood films, died August 16, 2020 in San Rafael. She was 94.

Born in Santa Rosa to Inez (nee Bonvecchio) and Viggo Sorensen, she grew up in Guerneville with her older sister Dora. The family later moved to Santa Rosa, where she graduated from Santa Rosa High School. While in Santa Rosa, Alfred Hitchcock hired her as a stunt double for Teresa Wright while filming his 1943 classic "Shadow of a Doubt." She also had a small speaking part in the Irving Pichel film "Happy Land" starring Don Ameche.

She was class valedictorian at Santa Rosa Junior College in 1945, studied at the University of Chicago and earned her BA from San Francisco State University. She served as wartime principal at age 19 at Rincon Valley School, and taught fourth grade at Proctor Terrace School before marrying her high-school sweetheart, Frank L. Keegan, in 1949, after his return from wartime duty overseas.

Sharing a love of children, travel, and teaching, the couple had ten children while hopscotching around North America as Frank's career advanced, living in seven states, the District of Colombia, and Mexico City before returning to Santa Rosa in 1980. They spent the next four decades in Northern California.

While running an enormous household and moving often, Vivian continued her career in education. She ran preschools in Mexico and Ohio, was a tutor and teacher in Massachusetts, taught middle-school Math and English in New Hampshire, and back home in California taught at a private school and a migrant education program. Later, she became compliance officer at the Meridian Fund, an investment firm. She was also active in civic affairs, volunteering for the League of Women Voters and for Democratic politicians.

Vivian is survived by her husband of 71 years, Frank, and their children Mary Keegan (George Trevor), Stephen Keegan (Donna), Thérèse Keegan (John C. Walker, deceased), Alice Keegan (Joseph Tauraso), Thomas Keegan (Pam Santin), John Keegan (Christine), Paul Keegan (Tatiana), Elizabeth Minigan (Michael), David Keegan (Liliana Bernal), and Madeleine O'Connell (Kevin); daughter-in-law Cheryl Henry Keegan; eighteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild; sister Dora Knell, half-brothers Fritz, Peter and Erik Sorensen, sister-in-law Martha Comstock Keegan, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private funeral service was held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa.



