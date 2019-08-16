|
|
Wesley Gillespie
Wesley Gillespie, beloved father, grandfather, and uncle, sadly passed away on August 11, 2019 at Kaiser hospital in Santa Rosa due to health complications. The youngest of nine siblings, he was born on January 27, 1926, in Ohio. He then spent the remainder of his youth in Indio, CA before joining the army. On April 10, 1954, he married the love of his life, Katie, and together settled in Sonoma, CA, where he worked as a nuclear submarine electrician at Mare Island, before retiring in 1980. A well-respected and loving man, family and friends returned the love and support he always gave when he tragically lost his beloved Katie in 1998 in a car accident. Wesley is survived by his dog Tank, his son and daughter, Michael and Patti, grandchildren, Joshua, Shawn, Jeremy, Matt, Jennifer, and numerous great-grandchildren. Wes will be tremendously missed, but the family takes comfort knowing he is reunited with Katie. The family also wishes to thank Wes' beloved caretaker Ramona, and the staff at Sunrise Villa in Santa Rosa, for helping to assist with his needs at the later stages of his life.
A viewing will be held Tuesday August 20 at Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 W Napa St, from 4-7 p.m. A graveside ceremony will held August 21 at Valley Cemetery, 425 E MacArthur St at 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at Mary's Pizza Shack, 18636 Sonoma Hwy.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019