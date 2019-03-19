Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Logan


1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
William F. Logan Notice
William F. Logan
William F. Logan, 69, died suddenly on Janary 21, 2019, at Queen of the Valley Hospital.
Bill was born on Novenber 1, 1950 in Chicago, IL. He has been a resident of Sonoma for over 65 years. He attended Sonoma Valley High School and worked for the Northern California Carpenters Union.
Bill enjoyed trap shooting, Hot August Nights, and spending time with his long-time close friends and his dogs. He was an avid 49ers and NASCAR fan.
He was predeceased by his mother Mary Logan and his wife Denise Logan.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.