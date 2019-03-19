|
William F. Logan
William F. Logan, 69, died suddenly on Janary 21, 2019, at Queen of the Valley Hospital.
Bill was born on Novenber 1, 1950 in Chicago, IL. He has been a resident of Sonoma for over 65 years. He attended Sonoma Valley High School and worked for the Northern California Carpenters Union.
Bill enjoyed trap shooting, Hot August Nights, and spending time with his long-time close friends and his dogs. He was an avid 49ers and NASCAR fan.
He was predeceased by his mother Mary Logan and his wife Denise Logan.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Sonoma Index-Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019