William R. Schang
June 5, 1920 - October 23, 2020
William R. Schang died in Sonoma, California on October 23, 2020. He was 100 years old. Born in Sacramento, he attended Sacramento schools. In World War II, he enlisted in the Navy Seabees and was assigned to the European Theatre. After the Navy, Bill resumed his education at the University of California at Berkeley, graduating in 1948. After graduation, he joined Rhodes Western department stores in Oakland as their advertising and sales promotion manager. He worked for the company in Oakland, Sacramento, Portland, and Fresno. He returned to Sacramento in the 60's as a manager of both stores at Country Club Centre and Southgate. When Rhodes was sold in 1970, Bill opened new stores for Weinstocks and Mervyns, finally retiring from the retail field in 1973. In 1975, he joined Swedish American Lines and traveled the world as Cruise Director on their ship, the Kungsholm. He retired for good in 1980, eventually settling in Sonoma.
Schang was the son of Robert and Elizabeth Schang (née Bell). His father, Bobby, was a major league baseball catcher who ended his career in the Pacific Coast League in Sacramento, where he lived until his death in 1966. His mother died in 1989. His brother, Robert, also played baseball professionally and locally for many years. Robert died in February 2000. His uncle, Wally Schang, was also a major league catcher and played in seven World Series with various major league teams.
Bill is survived by nephew Robert III of San Diego, niece, Nancy Turk of Oroville, and his longtime friend Patrick Leslie of Sonoma. Another niece, Sally Steidlmeyer of Colusa, preceded him in death in 2010.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, the Alzheimer's Association
, Camp ReCreation, or to an organization of choice.
Private burial will take place at a later date.