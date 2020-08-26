Alexander Roy Howland, age 79, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, died August 18, 2020, in Brooksville, Florida. He was born October 31, 1940, in Sault Ste. Marie to William and Sarah Marie (DesJardin) Howland.
Alex grew up in Sault Ste. Marie and served in the United States Army in Vietnam and then in the United States Coast Guard, retiring in June 1984. Following his military service, he worked as a mechanic for Edison Sault Electric Company. He married the love of his live, Connie Lee Wallace on July 21, 1973, and often said that she was his greatest gift. She took care of him and he took care of her.
Alex was a member of VFW and the Bethel Masonic Lodge #358.
Alex loved to purchase and fix up boats, cars, and RV's and bought, fixed, and sold too many to count. He could fix anything and was there with a helping hand, rain or shine, with any type of project anytime someone needed him. His passion for helping people was his "hobby". Alex's family was most important to him. He enjoyed taking them camping, exploring, and teaching them new things. He spoiled his dogs and fed them from the table with so much joy.
Alex is survived by his wife, Connie Lee (Wallace) Howland; son, Steven Howland of Leander, Texas; daughters, Kathleen (Glen) Gannon of Goodrich, Michigan, and Sarah (Howard) Huff of Sault Ste. Marie; grandchildren, James, Ian, and Paul Gannon, Hazel Howland, and Arleita Huff; and brother and best friend, William Howland.
Alex was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Partica Keelean; and brother, John Howland, all of whom he missed greatly.
Final resting place will be Pine Grove Cemetery in Sault Ste. Marie.
Alex's family gives a special thank you to Art, Dawn, Summer, brandon, Marianne, Kelly, and all the wonderful people that loved Alex just because he was Alex.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.