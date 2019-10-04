|
Alfred John DeVuono Sr, 84, of Sault Ste. Marie passed away suddenly Tuesday September 24th 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey Michigan.
Fred was born October 29th, 1934 to Demetrio Rocco DeVuono and Ortenza ( Naccarato ) DeVuono in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
As a youth Fred came up through the local hockey ranks and earned a hockey scholarship to Michigan State University. Upon graduation from Michigan State, Fred returned to Sault Ste. Marie and began his coaching career. He coached the Tony Andary Realtors Juniors , Iroquois Midget & the Soo Tech Hornets which later became the Lake Superior State Lakers. In 1963 Fred took his family to Waterloo, lowa where he played for the Waterloo Blackhawks for 1963-64 season. In 1965 he had an opportunity to play on the Green Bay Bobcats which drew Fred & his family to Green Bay, Wisconsin. He played & officiated hockey for 10 years in Green Bay. Fred was instrumental in the formation of the Brown County Hockey Association & later the Ashwaubenon Hockey Association.
Fred & his family returned to Sault Ste. Marie in the Summer of 1975 to teach Physical Education for Sault Schools & coach the Sault High Hockey team. Fred and his Sault High Hockey Teams had many successful seasons including State Runner Ups in 1978 and 1979 along with winning State Championships in 1984 and 1989.
Fred had the honor of being inducted into the Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame for his many contributions to the sport of Ice Hockey, the sport he loved. He then became a member of the Board of Directors for the Hall of Fame which was a position he took very seriously.
When Fred retired from teaching and coaching, not one to sit idle, He started A.J.'s Driver School teaching many Sault area Youths to drive right up to his passing.
Surviving Fred are his children Alfred J. (Elli) DeVuono Jr. of Sault Ste Marie, Lori Anne (Keith) Whitten of Norton, OH., Dean Anthony (Jamie) DeVuono of Oconto, WI., close friend & companion Betty Wallis of Sault Ste. Marie, Nancy M. DeVuono. Sisters Julie Nebbergall of Columbus, OH. & Giovanna DeVuono of Phoenix, AZ. Grandchildren Madelyn Leigh DeVuono of Phoenix, AZ. , Shelby J. Lasley of Naples Fl., Zachary P. Lasley of Sault Ste. Marie, MI. ,Elise DeVuono and Nathan DeVuono. Nieces & Nephews, Roxanne , David, Bill, Frank, Michelle, Joseph & Dana Marie.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents Demetrio & Ortenza DeVuono. His brother Frank DeVuono, Niece Toni Marie DeVuono, Nephews Fred Nebbergall & Peter DeVuono.
A private funeral service was held per Fred's request on September 30th at Riverside Cemetery in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
Donations in memory Fred may be made to the Sault High Hockey Team, c/o Devil's Blue Line Club, 4041 E. 4-Mile Rd. Sault Ste Marie, MI. 49783
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 4, 2019