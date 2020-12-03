1/1
Alice Irene Bata
1932 - 2020
Alice Irene Bata, age 88, passed away peacefully November 25, 2020 due to complications of dementia. She was born January 17, 1932 in Sault Sainte Marie, MI to Matt and Ingri Hill.

Alice's favorite past time was reading, enjoying family gatherings, especially Sunday brunches, and traveling to other countries.

Alice worked at the Soo Clinic, in Sault Sainte Marie, MI, as secretary and in 1974 moved to Sunnyvale, CA, to be near her brother and family. She quickly became Executive Secretary at National Semi-Conductor and later at Sierra Semiconductor until she retired.

Alice is survived by her 3 sons, Ronald, Steven, (Christine), and Richard; grandchildren, Richard Jr. (Rachel) Bata, Joseph (Sonja) Bata, Jeremy (Dawn) Bata, Christopher Bata, Matthew Bata, Dusty Spradley, Justin (Kaitlyn) Wilson, 7 great grandchildren, Lindsey, Eric, Meredith, Sophia, Pierce, Connor and Sophie; 1 great grandchild Emersyn.

Alice was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Lee Ann (Richard) Bata, her brother Harry Hill, and sister-in-law Marion.

A private ash scattering ceremony will be held by the family.

Per family wishes, in lieu of flowers, contributions to can be sent to Hospice of the Valley, San Jose. 4850 Union, San Jose, CA 95124. To make your donation over the phone, please call 800-698-1273.

Published in The Sault News on Dec. 3, 2020.
