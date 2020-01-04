|
|
Alison Magdalene Spencer, age 49, of Hancock, Michigan, died on December 26, 2019
in Hancock. She was born on September 4, 1970 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to
Thomas Clifford and Celeste (Arjay) Spencer.
Alison grew up in Rudyard, Michigan, and attended Rudyard Area Schools before her
family moved to Cheboygan, Michigan, where she graduated from Cheboygan High
School. She went on to further her education at Michigan State University where she
completed her undergraduate studies. She then attended the University of Wisconsin
and received her MBA in Marketing. After completing her education, she moved on to
employment in Denver, Colorado, for a while before heading to San Diego, California.
She was a Marketing Manager for several years at an insurance agency there before
moving to Hancock, where she settled with partner Jesse Houle.
Alison was a supporter of the Copper County Humane Society and a volunteer for the
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly in Hancock.
Alison loved cats and her very own dogs, Bonnie and Barry. She also enjoyed cooking
and did catering for a short while. She participated in marathon runs with her father in
California and in Hancock.
Alison is survived by her mother and father, Celeste and Tom Spencer of Hessel,
Michigan, and her aunt, Sally Lever, of Ft. Collins, Colorado.
Alison was preceded in death by her grandparents Clifford and Lorna Spencer and
Roman and Joan Arjay, and her aunt Magdalene Parker.
A memorial gathering will be held on January 12, 2020, from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan. A brief funeral service will begin at 2:00
P.M.
Internment will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, in the
spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Copper County Humane
Society P.O. Box 453, Houghton, MI 49931 or Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly,
527Hancock St, Hancock, MI 49930.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 4, 2020