Allan Wallace Dunkel, 58, of Petoskey, died June 8, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital.



Allan was born on September 28, 1961, the son of Wallace "Wally" and Phyllis (Behling) Dunkel. He attended Resort Township for grade school and completed high school in Sault Ste. Marie. He was a member of the 1979 graduating class. Allan went on to study lumber grading in Tennessee where he graduated top of his class. From there, he moved to Hawaii where he furthered his education at University of Hawaii and became a licensed real estate agent. After working as a realtor in the greater Seattle region for ten years, Allan decided it was time to move back home to be close to family. He settled in Petoskey in 2010.



He joined the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Petoskey and made many friends with his sociable attitude and talkative nature. His most recent job as a bus driver for EMGO was a perfect opportunity for him to meet new people around town. His love of travel took Allan to many places, including Germany, Italy and Vatican City. No matter where he was in the world, Allan never met a stranger. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and gardening. His mom would plant flowers and Allan would plant the vegetables. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Allan is survived by his mother, Phyllis Dunkel; his brother, Gary (Michelle) Dunkel; his nieces, Christin Dunkel, Amanda (James) Neuenschwander and Carrie Dunkel; as well as four great nieces and one great nephew.



He is preceded in death by his father, Wally Dunkel.



Allan's memorial service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Petoskey at 11:00 a.m. with one hour visitation prior. Pastor Matthew Peters will officiate. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask or face covering at all times while inside the church.



For those wishing to make a charitable donation in Allan's memory, please consider giving to Zion Lutheran Church (500 W Mitchell St, Petoskey, MI 49770).



Stone Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

