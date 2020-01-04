|
|
Alvin L. (Tooie) Woodgate passed away Monday December 30, 2019 at War Memorial
Hospital. Alvin was born May 6, 1926 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI the son of Lloyd and Margaret
(Perron) Woodgate. He was a proud member of the greatest generation World War II veteran.
He was a member of the 79th Infantry Division and at the end of the war he was assigned to the
1st Infantry Division and attached to the Justice Department during the Nuremberg Trials. He
was a life member of the Elks Lodge 552, American Legion Post #3, and VFW Post 3676.
Alvin worked for the Corps of Engineers as a diesel engineer and the Captain of the Tug
Fredrick retiring after 41 years. He enjoyed flying, traveling, living in Florida in the winter,
hunting, and fishing. Hockey was his passion coaching in the 50's and 60's and was the
president of the Soo Peewee Hockey Association. He always followed the Red Wings. He
loved his family and friends teasing and giving sound advice. Alvin is survived by two sons
Hal (Sharon) Woodgate of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Rick (Wendy) Woodgate of
Sturgeon Bay, WI; five grandchildren Jarett Woodgate, Christy Dovick, Matt Papin, Tucker
Woodgate, and Tyler Woodgate; brother Harold Woodgate; fourteen great grandchildren and
two great great grandchildren. He is predeceased by the love of his life Joanne Woodgate, they
were married for 68 years, Jeanette Gordon, Rose Killips, Sharon Conklin, Gary Woodgate,
Penny Forgrave and step mother Alice Woodgate. Visitation will be Monday January 6, 2019
from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home. Funeral services will be
Monday January 6, 2019 at 1:00pm at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home with Rev. Vickie
Hadaway officiating. Full military honors will follow. The family requests memorial
contributions to Hospice of the EUP. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 4, 2020