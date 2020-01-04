Home

POWERED BY

Services
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Woodgate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin L. "Tooie" Woodgate


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin L. "Tooie" Woodgate Obituary
Alvin L. (Tooie) Woodgate passed away Monday December 30, 2019 at War Memorial
Hospital. Alvin was born May 6, 1926 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI the son of Lloyd and Margaret
(Perron) Woodgate. He was a proud member of the greatest generation World War II veteran.
He was a member of the 79th Infantry Division and at the end of the war he was assigned to the
1st Infantry Division and attached to the Justice Department during the Nuremberg Trials. He
was a life member of the Elks Lodge 552, American Legion Post #3, and VFW Post 3676.
Alvin worked for the Corps of Engineers as a diesel engineer and the Captain of the Tug
Fredrick retiring after 41 years. He enjoyed flying, traveling, living in Florida in the winter,
hunting, and fishing. Hockey was his passion coaching in the 50's and 60's and was the
president of the Soo Peewee Hockey Association. He always followed the Red Wings. He
loved his family and friends teasing and giving sound advice. Alvin is survived by two sons
Hal (Sharon) Woodgate of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Rick (Wendy) Woodgate of
Sturgeon Bay, WI; five grandchildren Jarett Woodgate, Christy Dovick, Matt Papin, Tucker
Woodgate, and Tyler Woodgate; brother Harold Woodgate; fourteen great grandchildren and
two great great grandchildren. He is predeceased by the love of his life Joanne Woodgate, they
were married for 68 years, Jeanette Gordon, Rose Killips, Sharon Conklin, Gary Woodgate,
Penny Forgrave and step mother Alice Woodgate. Visitation will be Monday January 6, 2019
from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home. Funeral services will be
Monday January 6, 2019 at 1:00pm at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home with Rev. Vickie
Hadaway officiating. Full military honors will follow. The family requests memorial
contributions to Hospice of the EUP. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -