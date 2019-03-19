Angeline (Angie) Mary Morelli Caster, died peacefully in her sleep, March 15, 2019, Angie was 94 years old.

Angie was born in Sault Ste. Marie, MI on April 1st, 1924. Angie lived her life in the Soo, she attended and graduated from Soo High School in 1942, Angie met John Caster and they married July 28, 1942. Angie worked for several years at the Soo Laundry, later in her life, she worked at War Memorial Hospital as a dietitian aide. Angie taught 4H at the Soo Township School for many years while she raised her family. She loved bowling, and supported her family at the rink, the boys never looked up without seeing or hearing mama in the stands, for Sandy and I, mama always was there to help us get ready for the annual ice show.

In June of 1943, John was welcomed.

In August of 1946, Robert was welcomed. (Gwinn MI)

In August of 1949, a set of twins were welcomed, David (Soo) and Sandra (Moore OK)

In December of 1957, Mary was welcomed (Tacoma WA)

Many of you will remember the pink house on M-129, where John and Angie raised their family, you were always welcome at the Caster house, where the smell of Angie's spaghetti and meatballs filled the air. Angie made sure we all hand knitted sweaters to wear, as we grew up.

Over the years our family grew, into a large extension of John and Angie, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many of our friends who were adopted into our family over the years, one special little boy who lived around the corner on 3 Mile Rd (Bobby), he was at our table more than his own and continued to be at Angie's table through her life. Angie also has many nieces, nephews and one sister in law: our Aunt Dorothy.

Johnny (who passed in 1976), had four children, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

Robert (Jody) have 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

David (had 1 child), and has 2 grandchildren.

Sandra (Chuck) have 3 children and 7 grandchildren.

Angie had a love for the penny slots at the casino. Dave took her there often; Bob and Jody would give her a treat by getting a room, so mom got to spend the night at the casino. Sandy and Chuck continued the family tradition when they visited taking mama there as well. When Bobby would visit he took mom to dinner then the casino. Those trips always put a smile on her face win or lose.

A special thanks to Theresa Cicco, for calling mom every day and to Hope who made sure mom got outside each day. Both of you were very special to our mom. Thank you also to the many people who were kind to our mom.

Mama, our last wish for you is hoping you win the big one on the penny slots in heaven, it will be like pennies from heaven for all of us. We love you and will miss you, mom, maw, and mama.

A service will be held for Angie in June, an announcement will be in the Sault News closer to the service date.