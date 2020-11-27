1/1
Ann Christine Maddox
1947 - 2020
On Friday, November 20, 2020, Ann Christine Maddox, loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away at age 73. She was born March 13, 1947 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, the daughter of George and Doris Gollinger.

Ann graduated from Williamstown High School, Class of 1965. She was a dedicated employee of Williamstown National Bank and Settlers Bank in Marietta, OH for many years before retiring in 2010. Ann's sister and brother-in-law introduced her to Larry Maddox, and they married in Williamstown, WV in 1998. They enjoyed more than 20 years together, escaping the cold winter months as "snow birds" in Florida and traveling to visit family and friends. One of the things Ann looked forward to each year was her annual beach vacation in the Outer Banks with her friends. She was an avid reader, loved dogs, playing cards with friends and lunch with the ladies

Ann was predeceased by her father, George, and mother, Doris. She is survived by her husband Larry Maddox, her sons Andrew (Celeste) Benson of Williamstown, WV, and Aaron (Kathi) Benson of Hudsonville, Michigan, her stepson Rick (Candice) Maddox, of Pickerington, OH, and her grandchildren Andrew, Mitchell, Joshua, Jacob, and Kira Benson, step-grandsons Greyson and Parker Maddox, her sister Nancy (George) Fenton of Williamstown, WV, and brother Pat (Terri) Gollinger of Zion Crossroads, VA, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID 19 virus concerns, visitation is planned for December 4 from 5-8 PM and 1 hour before funeral services begin on December 5 at 11: 00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Interment will follow at the Africa Cemetery in Delaware County, OH.

In lieu of flowers Ann's family requests donation in her memory to: ALS Association WV Service Area Sara Hoten PO Box 2782 Beckley, WV 25802

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory
403 7th St
Parkersburg, WV 26101
(304) 422-6459
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
