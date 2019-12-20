Home

C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
Anna Elizabeth Hill


1931 - 2019
Anna Elizabeth Hill Obituary
Anna Elizabeth Hill, age 88, of Dafter, Michigan passed away Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019 at Hearthside Assisted Living.

Anna was born on April 11, 1931 in Grand Marais, Michigan, the daughter of the late Alexander and Marie (Young) Kropp. She graduated from Grand Marais High School with the class of 1950. On May 24, 1958, she married George E. Hill, Sr. in Newberry, Michigan. She enjoyed cooking (everyone loved her baked beans and fruit salad), canning, baking pies, and gardening She also enjoyed going to the Chippewa County Fair (whether entering canning and baking or watching her grandkids with their livestock), visiting with her neighbors, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, and hosting large family gatherings. Anna was a member of Fundamental Baptist Church.

Anna is survived by two sons; George (Pam) Hill, Jr. of Sault, MI, and Scott (Terri) Hill of Brimley, MI, one daughter; Sheryl (Scott) Runkle of Brimley, MI, nine grandchildren; Alicia, Annie, Michelle, Justin, Jillian, Jared, Jason, Justus, and Jean-Luc, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers; Alex "Red" (Lois) Kropp of Allen Park, MI, Albert Kropp of Oscoda, MI, and Jesse (Shirley) Kropp of Basin, MT.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; George E. Hill, Sr., (2008), three brothers; Forrest, James, and Vernon Kropp, and a sister; Laura Gugin.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Kinross Lakeview Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Maplewood Baptist Academy or the Hospice of the EUP. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 20, 2019
