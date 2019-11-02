|
|
Anne Ellen (Loveless) Wells passed away on October 29, 2019. Anne was born on January 25, 1949 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
She attended Rudyard Area Schools through her freshman year and later graduated from Emmanuel Christian High School in Pontiac, Michigan in 1967.
Anne resided in Florida with her husband Steve and returned to the U.P. and Sault Ste. Marie in 2006. She worked at Great Lakes Rehab for the last 13 years.
Anne is survived by her brother: Leonard Loveless of Clarkston, Michigan and her sister: Cynthia Beatty of Cheboygan, Michigan and many extended family members in the Rudyard/Fibre area.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents: Clayton and Helen (Dowd) Loveless of Fibre, Michigan and her husband: Steve Wells of Orlando, Florida.
Per Anne's wishes, no public services will be held. The family was assisted by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Great Lakes Rehab or Hospice of the EUP. Condolence may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 2, 2019