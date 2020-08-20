April Sharon Giddis Franklin, age 48, passed away July 21, 2020. This beautiful angel
was born July 7, 1972, in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan to John and Brenda Giddis of
Paradise, Michigan, who later moved to Jackson, Michigan. She was a graduate of
Jackson High School.
April's passion in life was to work with special needs children for which she was
exceptional. She worked for Jackson Public Schools in the Special Education
Department for 20 years as well as the after school program. April loved taking care of
people which led her to obtaining her Certified Nurses Aide (CNA) certificate. She also
loved fashion and scrapbooking, and was known for her creativity. She had a joyful
spirit and lit up the room with her presence.
April is survived by her husband, Henry Franklin of Eaton Rapids; sadly missed by her
children, Ryan Chmiel, Collin Chmiel, Kennedy Huffman, stepdaughter, Bella Yettaw all
of Jackson; parents John and Brenda Giddis of Jackson; brother John (Becky) Giddis
of Jackson; sister Kristen (Matt) Trochlil of Jackson; aunts Mary Giddis of Paradise,
Michigan and Karen Giddis of Rives Junction, Michigan; Uncles Ronald Lewis and Pat
Giddis of Jackson; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special cousins Shari
Skeans and Britney McDonald of Rudyard, Michigan; forever friend Dawn Taylor
Wertzbar and Michelle Hall both of Jackson; special friends Lorrie Craft, Tina Lige
Good, Sharon Morgan Borton, and Amy Dillon all of Jackson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. An update will be posted on Facebook
when the date and place has been determined.
Published in The Sault News on Aug. 20, 2020.