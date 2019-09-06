|
On August 29, 2019 Archie Karr passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after an
extended illness. Archie was born on December 23, 1933 in Marquette Township, Michigan
the son of Manton F. and Lillian Karr. He was 85 years of age. Archie was a loving husband,
father, grandfather and friend. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He loved long rides down country backroads, watching old westerns and Redwing hockey and
having fun with friends.
Archie is survived by his children, Manton (AnnMarie) Karr, Tammie (Mark) Massie-Sharp,
Krista (Chris) Karr, Robert (Charlotte) Massie, Timothy Boatwright and Debbie (George)
Howell, grandchildren Mark Sharp II, Mikaila Sharp, Heather Wood, Samantha Massie, Dallas
Karr, Hunter SanAngelo, Teela Claydon, Eric Rader, Jennifer Rader and many great
grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Delano Karr, sister Illa Neal and many nieces
and nephews. Archie was predeceased by his wife Deloris Karr, daughter Rose Marie Karr,
father Manton F. Karr, mother Lilian Latour, brother Nelson Latour and sister Laura Obeshaw.
Per the family's wishes there will be no services. Final resting place will be in Donaldson
Cemetery.
Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online
condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 6, 2019