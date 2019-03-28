|
June 10, 1939 – March 21, 2019
Arlene Joy (Nielsen) Wonnacott, 79, formally of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, passed away on Thursday at The Oaks at Whitaker Glen-Mayview in Raleigh. Born in Chippewa County Michigan, she was the daughter of the late, Olaf Nielsen and Mayme Williams Nielsen.
She was a 1957 graduate of Sault High School. She worked at the old Sault Bank for many years, prior to being a homemaker after her children were born. Arlene enjoyed participating in the ladies bowling league at the Arcade Bowling Alley. She loved doing crossword puzzles, playing scrabble, and spending time with her family.
Arlene is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne (Mickey) Francis Wonnacott; daughter, Kristie Juda (Bob) of Angier, NC; son, Paul Wonnacott (Shannon) of Ludington, MI; sister, Judy Oliver of Willis, TX; step-sister, Joanne McDonald of Mendon, MI; brother, Jim Nielsen of Cape Coral, FL; step-brother, Gary McDonald of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren, Dereck Wonnacott (Natalie) of Auburn Hills, MI and Justin Juda of Shelby, NC.
In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her step-mother, Isabelle Nielsen.
Arlene requested to be cremated and no formal funeral service. A family celebration of her life and burial of her ashes will be held in June 2019.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 28, 2019