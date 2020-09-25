Arthur Henry Potter, Sr., age 86, died peacefully at his home on September 16, 2020
on Drummond Island, Michigan, surrounded by his family. He was born on October
27, 1933, in Stonington, Connecticut to Harry Dimon and Jessie Felkner (Thoene)
Potter.
Arthur served four years in the US Air Force. He married Georgianna Dzendzel on
February 10, 1961 at the Detroit St Christopher Episcopal Church. They raised five
children in the Detroit area, where he worked for Detroit Diesel as a heat treat
supervisor.
Arthur was active in the Lions Club, Moose Lodge, and American Legion. He loved
woodworking, baking bread, fishing, hockey and golfing. He truly loved spending
time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years; children, Arthur Henry (Penny) Potter Jr. of
Waterford, Michigan, Robert Alan Potter of Hale, Michigan, Denise Carol Kane (Steve)
of Hale, Georgianna Hoffman of Detroit, Michigan, and Michelle Lynn Beattie of
Commerce Township, Michigan; grandchildren, Joette Messing (Craig), Angie Potter
(Lorrie), Sean Potter (Nicki), Aaron Potter (Erica), Scott Kane (Tammara), Ashley Kane,
Carson Beattie, Natalie Potter (Matt), Samantha Potter, Adam Potter (Kaitlyn), Alex
Potter (Molly), Rebecca Brackenrich (Travis), Sandra Hoffman, Sara Fracala, and Jacob
Beslock; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; brother,
Harry Potter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betsy Carter; and grandchildren,
Tony and Devon Kane.
A memorial service at Drummond Island Lutheran Church will be held on October
17th at 11am.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may
be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.