Ayako (Tokioka) Cowan born in Kobe, Japan on December 1, 1932, peacefully
passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Carter Lake, IA, surrounded by
her "three girls" as she often referred to them.
She was a stay at home mom doing alterations from her home until her girls grew
older; she then began working at Pingatore Cleaners as their seamstress. While
working at Pingatore's she transitioned her seamstress work into her own
business as Cowan's Alterations where she continued for over forty years
becoming the popular seamstress in town for many loyal friends and customers.
Not only alterations, but creating clothing for her clients and skating costumes for
the annual ice show at the Pullar Stadium.
She met her husband, Gilbert Harrison Cowan Jr., on a blind date while he was
stationed in Okinawa, Japan during his time in the Air Force. Gilbert passed away
in December 2011.
They married at the Japanese Consulate. After six months, she flew to the United
States for the very first time with only $34 dollars in her wallet and one suitcase
hoping her husband would be there to meet her. She always described how when
her plane landed at Chicago O'Hare airport, she could see Gilbert waiting for her
in the window at Chicago O'Hare airport; they celebrated 50 years of marriage
together in August 2011.
After living in Lima, Ohio and Independence, Missouri, they moved to Sault Ste.
Marie where she began and completed taking English and driving lessons.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancye (Bryan) Alexander of Carter Lake, IA;
Emily Cowan of Carter Lake, IA; Akemi (Sonny) Gordon of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and
her two beautiful grandsons and the joys of her life, Brandon and Alex Gordon; As
well as her Sister in Laws'; Selden Collins, Marybyrd Hann and Brother in Law,
Robert Cowan and many nieces and nephews.
She loved watching her grandsons play hockey, was a wonderful cook, loving
mother and devoted wife, and was adored and loved by so many people.
Family and her strong faith as an SGI-USA Buddhist were her passions.
A family celebration of her life will be held next summer where she will be laid to
rest with her husband at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local hospice.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 20, 2019