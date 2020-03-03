|
Barbara Ann (Bierlein) Adams, age 88, of Goetzville, Michigan, died Friday, February
28, 2020, in Petoskey, Michigan. She was born June 17, 1931, in Saginaw, Michigan, to
Ottomar Bierlein and Emma (Herzog) Bierlein.
Barb was baptized on July 5, 1931, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saginaw and grew up
in Zilwaukee, Michigan. She graduated from Arthur Hill High School where she met her
future husband, James F. Adams. Barb worked at Second National Bank while Jim
served in the United States Navy until 1949. They were married on February 18, 1950,
in the St. John's Lutheran Church in Zilwaukee. They made their home and raised three
children in Saginaw, where they both worked for General Motors for their entire careers.
Barb worked as an executive secretary and was especially good at calming people
under stress. During their years at General Motors, they built a retirement home in
Goetzville, Michigan, and moved there in 1986.
Barb was a devoted member of the Lutheran Church and attended her entire life. She
was active at St. John's Lutheran Church in Zilwaukee, Bethany Lutheran Church in
Saginaw, Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Cedarville, and Immanuel Lutheran Church
in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was an active member of the Amvets Post 79 Ladies
Auxiliary in Raber, Michigan, and the Raber Chapter of the Red Hat Society.
Barb loved fishing, music and dancing. Jim told his friend the first time he met her that
she was the one for him. On their first date he took her fishing and knew for sure she
was the girl he was going to marry. They enjoyed all types of dancing and went dancing
together often. Barb enjoyed cooking all of the foods that Jim liked to eat, especially the
fish that they caught. She loved to spend time with her family.
Barb is survived by her husband, of 70 years, Jim; one son, Rolla James (Deborah)
Coulovrianos-Adams of West Union, South Carolina; daughters, Connie Sue Hartley of
Saginaw and Lynn Ann Adams of Clearwater, Florida; grandchildren, Colleen Hartley
and Kenneth Hartley; great grandson, Nathan Hartley; brother-in-law, Fred and wife
Helen Adams of Saginaw.
Barb was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry, Robert, and Otto Bierlein; sister, Marion Watrous; and son-in-law, Shaun Hartley.
Services will be held Tuesday, March 3, at R. Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S. M-129 in
Pickford, Michigan. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. followed by
the funeral service at 2:00 P.M. conducted by Reverend Jeffrey Grundmeier.
Burial will be in North Raber Cemetery in Raber Township, Michigan, in the spring.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 3, 2020