Barbara Ann (Ferguson) Akkanen-Michaels, 87, of Brimley, Michigan passed away on Sunday
November 24, 2019 at Medilodge in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan due to complications from a
recent stroke. Barbara was born on October 26, 1932. She was the daughter of Vere Wesley
Ferguson and Marie (Murphy) Ferguson. Barbara was a very adventurous and hardworking
women. She married her first husband John E. Akkanen after graduating high school and
moved to Raco, Michigan. During that time, she raised her three children while working many
part time jobs. Barbara worked for the Forest Service planting trees, clipped fins for the local
hatchery, and worked the concession stand at the drive-in. As her children grew older, she went
on to do full time secretarial work for Lake Superior State, the Soo Locks, Kincheloe Air Force
Base, and then returning to the Soo Locks to finish her career and retire. Barbara loved her
family and was their biggest supporter and number one fan in all their sports and endeavors.
Barbara loved dancing and music. In her younger years she played the guitar, piano, and the
organ. She was also an avid reader and could fill a library with all of her paperback novels and
gossip magazines. Barbara loved animals and the outdoors. She spent many of her retirement
years living on her daughter and son in laws farm with her second husband, Herbert L. Michaels
and all of their beloved pets. They enjoyed many hours of helping with chores and caring for
the animals on the farm. Barbara and Herbert loved to travel the country roads, eat out at
restaurants, and attend family sporting events and gatherings. After Herbert's passing and her
health declined Barbara began her journey into assisted living and nursing home care where she
met an extended family of loving and caring people. Barbara will be fondly remembered and
missed by all who knew her and loved her. Barbara is survived by her children John (Nan)
Akkanen, Steven (Chris) Akkanen and Karin (Ed) Pingatore; Grandchildren Jennifer (Kevin)
Weir, Kimberly (Benjamin) Carrick, Erin Smith, Michael Pingatore, and Jinelle (Matthew)
McKenney; great grandchildren Carson, Ella, and Anna Weir, Vivian, Addison, and Lillian
Carrick, Gabriella and Johnny McKenney. Barbara is also survived by her step children Nancy
(Joe) Coullard, Paul (Mary) Michaels, Scott (Donna) Michaels, Barbara (Terry) Aldridge, and
Mary (Ernie) Chambers and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Barbara
was preceded in death by her first husband John E. Akkanen, her second husband Herbert L.
Michaels, her sister Elizabeth McConkey, and her parents Vere Wesley Ferguson and Marie
(Murphy) Ferguson. Visitation will be Sunday December 29, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm
with the memorial service at 3:00pm at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home. Online
condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 21, 2019