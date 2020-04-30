|
|
Barbara Arlene Fegan, age 81, of Brimley, Michigan passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Hospice of the EUP – Hospice House.
Barbara was born in Dafter, Michigan on March 8, 1939, the daughter of the late Albert and Alice "June" (Ehn) Sarley. She graduated from Brimley High School and later worked there as the high school secretary for 27 years. Barbara married Merlin Fegan in Sault Ste. Marie in 1955. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
Barbara is survived by her husband: Merlin Fegan; five sons: Larry (Jamie) Fegan of Brimley, MI, Terry (Maggie) Fegan of Dexter, MN, Kenneth (Nadine) Fegan of Dafter, MI, Michael (Julie Green) Fegan of Dafter, MI, and Thomas (Kim) Fegan of Muskegon, MI; seven grandchildren: Jason (Ruth) Fegan, Rebecca Fegan, Lacey Fegan, Lindsey (Kyle) VanSloten, Heather (Jason) Church, Chelsea (Allen) Orr, and Logan Fegan; four step-grandchildren: Jami Green, Jessica (Jerry) Green, Genie Gagnon, and Francis (Ashley) Gagnon; sixteen great-grandchildren: Mickayla, Jordan, Morgan, Tessa, Zackery, Noah, Lukas, Kallan, Aubree, Caleb, Abigail, Emmalyn, Cassius, Bentley, Cartland, Kyson, and another grandson on the way; and seven step-great-grandchildren: Dylan, Devin, Ashtin, Jaylyne, Jacob, Caleb, and Katelyn. She is also survived by two sisters: Bonita (Ronald) Lawson and Janey (Bill) Wibby; and a sister-in-law: Arlene Sarley.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Ronald Sarley.
A private graveside service will be held on a later date at North Rudyard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Hospice of the EUP.
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 30, 2020