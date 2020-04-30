Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Fegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Arlene Fegan


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Arlene Fegan Obituary
Barbara Arlene Fegan, age 81, of Brimley, Michigan passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Hospice of the EUP – Hospice House.

Barbara was born in Dafter, Michigan on March 8, 1939, the daughter of the late Albert and Alice "June" (Ehn) Sarley. She graduated from Brimley High School and later worked there as the high school secretary for 27 years. Barbara married Merlin Fegan in Sault Ste. Marie in 1955. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

Barbara is survived by her husband: Merlin Fegan; five sons: Larry (Jamie) Fegan of Brimley, MI, Terry (Maggie) Fegan of Dexter, MN, Kenneth (Nadine) Fegan of Dafter, MI, Michael (Julie Green) Fegan of Dafter, MI, and Thomas (Kim) Fegan of Muskegon, MI; seven grandchildren: Jason (Ruth) Fegan, Rebecca Fegan, Lacey Fegan, Lindsey (Kyle) VanSloten, Heather (Jason) Church, Chelsea (Allen) Orr, and Logan Fegan; four step-grandchildren: Jami Green, Jessica (Jerry) Green, Genie Gagnon, and Francis (Ashley) Gagnon; sixteen great-grandchildren: Mickayla, Jordan, Morgan, Tessa, Zackery, Noah, Lukas, Kallan, Aubree, Caleb, Abigail, Emmalyn, Cassius, Bentley, Cartland, Kyson, and another grandson on the way; and seven step-great-grandchildren: Dylan, Devin, Ashtin, Jaylyne, Jacob, Caleb, and Katelyn. She is also survived by two sisters: Bonita (Ronald) Lawson and Janey (Bill) Wibby; and a sister-in-law: Arlene Sarley.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Ronald Sarley.

A private graveside service will be held on a later date at North Rudyard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Hospice of the EUP.

Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -